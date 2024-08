Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Red Cross(KRC) has unveiled intent to provide relief supplies to flood victims in North Korea.In a press conference on Thursday, secretary-general Park Jong-sul offered the agency's deepest condolences to North Koreans hit hard by the recent heavy downpours.Park expressed hope for the North’s swift reply as he said the KRC is ready to consult with its North Korean counterpart on the type and amount of relief supplies that would be sent.North Korea’s city of Sinuiju and Uiju county in North Pyongan Province were hit by floods brought on by heavy rainfall at the end of last month.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said during an extended emergency meeting of the General Political Bureau earlier on Monday that an intolerable amount of casualties had resulted from the floods but failed to disclosed details.