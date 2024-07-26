Menu Content

Economy

FTC Begins Developing Countermeasures for TMON, WeMakePrice Incident

Written: 2024-08-01 19:09:52Updated: 2024-08-01 19:12:25

FTC Begins Developing Countermeasures for TMON, WeMakePrice Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) met with open market operators to discuss improvements in the open market system and ways to prevent delayed payment incidents, like those that occurred at TMON and WeMakePrice, from happening in the future.

During the meeting on Thursday, the FTC inspected the payment settlement status of eight major open market operators at the Seoul Government Complex and listened to their opinions on measures to improve the system.

In particular, they discussed ways to improve the sales payment settlement cycle and sales payment management methods.

Nam Dong-il, a senior official at the FTC, emphasized that the recent TMON and WeMakePrice incident has caused significant damage to participating vendors and consumers and called on open market operators to take special measures to manage the payment of sales without disruption.

Earlier this week, FTC chairman Han Ki-jeong said the commission will actively look into legislating the settlement cycle in order to prevent payment delays to vendors.
