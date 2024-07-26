Military Education Textbook Revised 8 Months After it Described Dokdo as 'Disputed Territory'

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry released a revised version of its textbook on basic mental fortitude education, which was previously criticized over its description of Dokdo as being a "disputed territory."The ministry on Thursday announced that it had completed the revision of the textbook and had gone through a comprehensive review process to correct the description of the islets.The ministry emphasized that the part where Dokdo was described as a "disputed territory" has been removed and replaced with the government's position that Dokdo is an inherent territory of South Korea, hence there cannot be any territorial dispute over the matter. It also highlighted the military's will to protect it.Additionally, in the eleven parts of the textbook where the islets were previously left off of maps, Dokdo has now been added to the map using the National Atlas of the Republic of Korea published by the National Geographic Information Institute.On Korea-Japan relations, the revised textbook said that the Korean government will firmly and sternly deal with political leaders in Japan regarding distorted history and false territorial claims over Dokdo. This is in addition to the line that previously only said the two countries are "aiming to develop future cooperation and partnership that's in line with common interests and values."