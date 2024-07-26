US Holds Inaugural Meeting with Allies to Discuss Connected Vehicle Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States held a meeting with its allies, including South Korea, to jointly discuss the national security risks associated with connected vehicles.The U.S. State Department said in a press release on Thursday that the White House and the department hosted an inaugural meeting the previous day with key allies, partners and industry leaders to jointly address the security risks.Officials from the U.S., Australia, Canada, the European Union, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and other partner nations exchanged views on the data and cybersecurity risks associated with connected vehicles and certain components.The department said that the U.S. and like-minded nations will explore options for advancing affirmative cybersecurity standards and coordinating other possible policy measures to mitigate risks.The participants affirmed that connected vehicles, which are equipped with internet access and able to share data with devices both inside and outside of the vehicles, are emerging as a “key node” in critical infrastructure as they constantly connect with other vehicles, personal devices, telecommunications networks, the electric grid, and other infrastructure.The department did not specify China in the press release, but the U.S. appears to have held the meeting to secure cooperation from its allies and major automakers as it seeks to regulate the use of Chinese technology or parts in connected vehicles for national security reasons.