Photo : YONHAP News

Shin Yu-bin has advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles table tennis competition at the Paris Olympics.Shin defeated Miu Hirano of Japan 4-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday at South Paris Arena 4. It is the first time in 20 years that a South Korean athlete has reached the top four in singles table tennis in the Olympics.Shin, who won the mixed doubles bronze medal on Tuesday, will face Chen Meng of China in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.In boxing, Im Ae-ji reached the semifinals in the women’s 54-kilogram event after eliminating Yeni Arias of Colombia in a 3-2 decision. Im will compete against Hatice Akbas of Turkiye in the semifinals on Sunday.There is no bronze-medal bout in Olympic boxing, and the two losers of the semifinals are both awarded bronze medals. Thus, Im will be the first South Korean to win an Olympic medal in boxing in 12 years and the first ever to receive a medal in women's boxing.