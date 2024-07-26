UNICEF Delivers Health Supplies Worth $1.61 Million to N. Korea in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) said it delivered health supplies worth one-point-61 million dollars, or two-point-two billion won, to North Korea in the first half of the year.The relief measure was contained in a UNICEF report released on Tuesday, detailing the humanitarian situation in East Asia for the first six months of 2024.In addition to delivering health supplies to support access to essential healthcare, the UN agency chartered flights to deliver vaccines for more than 600-thousand children and 250-thousand pregnant women to North Korea during this period.Last month, UNICEF said vaccines for measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and other antigens were flown to Pyongyang on chartered flights on three occasions.In the latest report, UNICEF also said that medical supplies, including Vitamin A, deworming treatment and micronutrient supplements, were distributed to children and pregnant women.UNICEF said it also supported eleven water and sanitation projects to improve water supply systems in health centers, kindergartens and cooperative farms, benefiting 110-thousand people in North Korea.