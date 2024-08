Photo : YONHAP News

The government is attempting to contact North Korea over Seoul’s intent to provide relief supplies to the North's flood victims, but North Korea is not responding.Unification ministry spokesperson Kim In-ae said in a press briefing on Friday that South Korea is attempting to make a call via the Inter-Korean liaison office, but the North remains unresponsive.Kim made the remarks when asked about the North’s response after South Korea’s Red Cross unveiled its intent to provide relief supplies to flood victims in the North on Thursday.The spokesperson said that the government would not prejudge the situation, expressing hope that Pyongyang will respond positively to Seoul’s proposal at the earliest time.As of Friday morning, North Korean media outlets have yet to report the proposal, just publishing stories on recovery works for the flood damage.