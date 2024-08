Photo : YONHAP News

The government expressed deep concerns over the recently exacerbated tensions in the Middle East.In a statement made by the foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday, Seoul strongly urged all involved parties to exercise maximum restraint, while expressing hopes for continued diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire and negotiation to release hostages.Tensions have risen following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas on Wednesday during a suspected Israeli strike in the Iranian capital of Tehran.Hamas and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) suspect Israel to have orchestrated the attack and warned of retaliation.Dialogue aimed at a compromise has also likely hit an impasse as Haniyeh had been engaging in ceasefire negotiations on behalf of Hamas.