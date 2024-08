Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean mixed badminton duo of Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun advanced to the final, securing at least a silver medal.On Thursday, the Kim-Jeong duo defeated the heavily favored South Korean duo of Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung 2-1 in the semifinal clash.The Seo-Chae duo are ranked second in the world and had never lost to the Kim-Jeong duo in the previous five matches leading up to the semifinal.As Kim and Jeong earn finals berth, they have secured at least a silver medal, marking the country's first mixed doubles medal in the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games.Meanwhile, Seo and Chae have a shot at a bronze medal later on Friday.