Gov't Forecasts TMON and WeMakePrice's Delayed Payments to Surpass 800 Billion Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The government forecasts delayed sales payments from online shopping platforms TMON and WeMakePrice to surpass 800 billion won, or around 583 million U.S. dollars.At a government task force meeting on Friday, First Vice Finance Minister Kim Beom-seok said the amount of delayed payments, as discerned by the state financial watchdog, has grown from 213-point-four billion to 274-point-five billion won.The vice minister projected the amount to more than triple to at least 800 billion won after transactions between June and July are included.In response, the government has reaffirmed that it will swiftly supply liquidity of 560 billion won or more, as announced earlier this week.Consumers who have yet to receive their refunds will be able to seek transaction cancellations or refunds directly through their credit card companies or payment gateways(PG).Meanwhile, the government is also expected to put forth measures to prevent a recurrence of payment delays from happening in the future.