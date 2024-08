Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-led universal cash handout bill was passed at the National Assembly's plenary session.Despite the ruling People Power Party(PPP) boycotting the voting, the opposition parties passed the bill on Friday that would distribute cash vouchers ranging from 250-thousand won to 350-thousand won, or about 180 U.S. dollars to about 250 U.S. dollars, to all individuals.The bill was passed with 186 votes in favor and one against out of the 187 lawmakers present after the DP forcibly ended the PPP-led filibuster after 24 hours and 41 minutes.The opposition parties are now expected to deal with the impeachment motion against newly appointed Korea Communications Commission chief Lee Jin-sook and table the so-called "yellow envelope bill," aimed at restricting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes.The PPP is expected to engage in a filibuster to block the pro-labor bill.