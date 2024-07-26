KOSPI Tumbles over 100 Pts. Below 2,700 amid Economic Concerns in US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI tumbled more than 100 points on Friday amid concerns over an economic slump in the United States, closing at just above two-thousand-670.The KOSPI shed 101-point-49 points, or three-point-65 percent, from Thursday, to end at two-thousand-676-point-19.The index, which opened at two-thousand-719-point-39, had plunged to two-thousand-666-point-four at one point during Friday's trading. It is the first time since June 10 this year that the KOSPI fell below two-thousand-700.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also lost 34-point-two points, or four-point-two percent, closing at 779-point-33.The plunge on the local bourse came after lower-than-expected U.S. economic indices, such as the Institute of Supply Management(ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index(PMI) declining to 46-point-eight in July, well below the projected 48-point-eight.The U.S. Department of Labor announced that there were 249-thousand fresh claims for state unemployment benefits for the week ending July 27, the highest level since last August.