Nat'l Assembly Impeaches Broadcasting Watchdog Chief

Anchor: Opposition parties have impeached the head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog, Korea Communications Commission(KCC). The impeachment motion against KCC chief Lee Jin-sook passed in a 186 to one vote, immediately suspending her duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to uphold the parliamentary impeachment.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The opposition-led National Assembly has voted to impeach the head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog KCC, which oversees the operations of public broadcasters and online portals.The motion aiming to remove KCC chair Lee Jin-sook was passed in a vote of 186 to one with one spoiled ballot on Friday with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers boycotting the floor proceedings.With the impeachment motion approved, Lee is immediately suspended from her duties only two days after her appointment on Wednesday.The pan-opposition claims that the KCC has been illegally operated by Lee and her deputy in favor of the ruling camp while the five-member KCC decision-making body was not properly formed. The conservative PPP says the KCC standing committee remains incomplete only because the main opposition Democratic Party in a strategic move is not recommending its selection of KCC members to the president.The parliamentary impeachment of Lee will be determined by the Constitutional Court of Korea, which has 180 days to rule on the case.Lee's three predecessors opted to resign before the opposition proceeded to pass their impeachment motions against them in a bid to prevent the watchdog agency entering into a vegetative state.The KCC chief issued a statement, saying that the injustice of her impeachment will come to light in the constitutional court.While expressing regrets over the disruption of KCC operations, Lee said that it's time now to end what she called the vicious cycle of the opposition's impeachment attempts and voluntary resignations by former KCC heads.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.