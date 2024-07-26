Nation to See Cloudy Skies, Scorching Weather This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation will continue to experience scorching weather this weekend with cloudy skies while southern regions are forecast to see rain showers.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, many parts of the nation will continue to see tropical nights on Saturday and Sunday with feels-like temperatures surging to around 35 degrees Celsius.A tropical night refers to a night when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.The weather agency forecast that morning lows will stand between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday while afternoon highs will range between 32 and 36 degrees.Rain showers of between five and 20 millimeters are forecast for the southern parts of North Chungcheong Province, the inland areas of the Jeolla Province, the southern inland regions of North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province on Saturday afternoon.As of last month, the number of tropical nights in the nation was estimated to stand at eight-point-nine days on average, or triple the average posted between 1991 and 2020.