Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has condemned the National Assembly’s passage of a motion seeking the impeachment of Korea Communications Commission chair Lee Jin-sook as an anti-constitutional and antilegal move.Spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said on Friday that the office deeply regrets the passage, adding it is hard to understand how Lee could have committed any serious act that goes against the Constitution or laws on the one single day she served her post.Jeong said Lee will, with confidence, face the Constitutional Court’s judgement on the passed motion. She said there is no difference between North Korea launching trash-carrying balloons and the opposition moving to impeach Lee.