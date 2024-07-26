Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

World Bank: S. Korea Avoided Middle-income Trap

Written: 2024-08-02 18:59:00Updated: 2024-08-02 19:06:14

World Bank: S. Korea Avoided Middle-income Trap

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Bank(WB) presented a strategy to avoid the middle-income trap, which is when a country fails to become a high-income country and its growth stagnates, mentioning South Korea as a representative success case.

According to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance on Thursday, the WB released its 2024 World Development Report recommending ways to avoid the middle-income trap using the 'i's'.

The WB says that low-income countries should focus on the '1i' policy by increasing 'investment', while lower-middle-income countries must utilize the '2i' policy of 'investment' and 'infusion' by introducing foreign technology, and upper-middle-income countries need to consider the '3i' policy of 'investment', 'infusion' and 'innovation'.

Introducing South Korea as a representative example of an upper-middle-income country that successfully implemented the '3i' policy, the WB said the country opened the financial market, attracted foreign capital, expanded infrastructure investment and increased productivity through investment in research and development as well as education.

The report further explained that South Korea turned the crisis into an opportunity by comprehensively reforming finance and conglomerates following the 1997 foreign exchange crisis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >