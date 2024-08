Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies are in the forecast nationwide on Saturday, with the maximum sensory temperature in most regions expected to climb to around 35 degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows are projected to range from 24 to 29 degrees around the country, while daytime highs will likely surge to 32 to 36 degrees.In Seoul, the morning low is expected to be 27 degrees, while the daytime high will likely reach 33 degrees.Sudden showers of up to 20 millimeters are also predicted Saturday afternoon for southern parts of the central North Chungcheong Province, inlands regions of the southwestern Jeolla provinces, and much of the southeastern Gyeongsang provinces.Overcast skies are expected to continue through Sunday, with sudden showers in the inlands areas of the eastern Gangwon Province and the southeastern Gyeongsang region.