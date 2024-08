Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean archers Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin won the gold medal in the mixed team event at the Paris Olympic Games.The duo defended the nation's title by beating Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh of Germany 6-0 at Les Invalides in Paris on Friday. The United States took home the bronze.The mixed team event made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where the South Korean duo An San and Kim Je-deok took the gold.With Friday's victory, Lim and Kim became the first in Team Korea to win two gold medals in Paris. South Korean archers have won three gold medals so far, sweeping the team events.