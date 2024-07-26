Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Kim-Jeong Mixed Badminton Duo, Judoka Kim Minjong Win Silver Medals

Written: 2024-08-03 08:39:24Updated: 2024-08-03 13:42:58

Kim-Jeong Mixed Badminton Duo, Judoka Kim Minjong Win Silver Medals

Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea added three more medals in badminton and judo on day 7 of the Paris Olympics.

The South Korean mixed badminton duo, Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun, won the silver, after losing to Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China 0-2 in the finals held at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Friday.

This is the first time in 16 years that South Korea has won a silver medal in Olympic badminton.

With the win, Kim Won-ho joined his mother, Gil Young-ah, who was the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles champion at the 1996 Atlanta Games, as a mother-son medalist.

Team Korea also added two medals, a silver and a bronze, in judo.

Competing in the men's +100 kg, Kim Minjong lost to Teddy Riner of France in the final to take silver. This marked the first time for South Korea to win a silver medal in the heavyweight division since judo became an Olympic sport in 1964.

In the women's +78 kg, Kim Ha-yun won the bronze after defeating Kayra Özdemir of Turkiye. Kim's bronze medal marks the first in the women's heavyweight category since Kim Sun-young at the Sydney 2000 Games.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >