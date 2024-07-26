Kim-Jeong Mixed Badminton Duo, Judoka Kim Minjong Win Silver Medals

Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea added three more medals in badminton and judo on day 7 of the Paris Olympics.The South Korean mixed badminton duo, Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun, won the silver, after losing to Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China 0-2 in the finals held at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Friday.This is the first time in 16 years that South Korea has won a silver medal in Olympic badminton.With the win, Kim Won-ho joined his mother, Gil Young-ah, who was the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles champion at the 1996 Atlanta Games, as a mother-son medalist.Team Korea also added two medals, a silver and a bronze, in judo.Competing in the men's +100 kg, Kim Minjong lost to Teddy Riner of France in the final to take silver. This marked the first time for South Korea to win a silver medal in the heavyweight division since judo became an Olympic sport in 1964.In the women's +78 kg, Kim Ha-yun won the bronze after defeating Kayra Özdemir of Turkiye. Kim's bronze medal marks the first in the women's heavyweight category since Kim Sun-young at the Sydney 2000 Games.