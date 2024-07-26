N. Korean Leader Criticizes S. Korean Media for 'Exaggerating' Casualties from Recent Flood

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un criticized South Korean media outlets for issuing reports that allegedly exaggerated casualties from the recent flood damage in the North.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim visited a military helicopter unit deployed for emergency response on the previous day, where he awarded medals and praised the troops.Kim said South Korea's "rubbish" media estimated casualties of more than one-thousand to one-thousand-500, while disseminating a fabricated report that multiple helicopters are believed to have crashed during the rescue operation.Calling South Korea an "unchangeable enemy," the North Korean leader said it's obvious that Seoul's "wicked" objective is to stage a slanderous propaganda campaign against his country.Contrary to Seoul's estimated casualties from the flooding, the North's Rodong Sinmun claimed that four-thousand-200 of over five-thousand inundated residents were rescued by the helicopters.Kim's criticism comes amid Pyongyang's unresponsiveness to Seoul's proposal to send relief supplies through the Korean Red Cross.