Harris Formally Chosen as Democratic Nominee for US Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was formally chosen as the Democratic nominee for the presidential election in November.The Democratic National Committee(DNC) announced on Friday that Harris secured a majority of votes from party delegates to win party nomination on the second day of a virtual roll call ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month.As of Friday afternoon, Harris was the "presumptive nominee" with support from at least two-thousand-350 delegates, the threshold required to earn the nomination.The vice president, whose nomination follows U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the race, amid concerns over his alleged cognitive decline, is expected to name her running mate as early as on Monday.According to the Associate Press, Harris is interviewing six potential running mate picks over the weekend. The list includes Governors Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.Harris, who is set to face off against former U.S. President Donald Trump of the Republican Party on November 5, is the first female presidential candidate of both African and South Asian descent to represent a major political party in the U.S.