The European and U.S. stock markets extended losses on Friday following the announcement of a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 610-point-71 points from Thursday, closing at 39-thousand-737-point-26.The S&P 500 lost 100-point-12 points to end at five-thousand-346-point-56, while the NASDAQ Composite lost 417-point-98 points to close at 16-thousand-776-point-16.Amid concerns over an economic slump in the U.S., European stocks also fell, with the Stoxx 600 dropping two-point-73 percent to end at 497-point-85, the first time it fell under the 500 mark since April.On Thursday, Japan's Nikkei 225 index tumbled five-point-eight percent as global markets sank after a tech-driven selloff on Wall Street.The U.S. Department of Labor announced that unemployment expanded four-point-three percent in July.