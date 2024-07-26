PPP Holds 2nd Day of Filibuster on 'Yellow Envelope' Pro-Labor Bill

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) held a second day of filibuster against the opposition-led "yellow envelope" pro-labor bill, which has been reported to the plenary session.During the filibuster, which began at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, PPP Rep. Woo Jae-jun cast concerns over the bill encouraging illegal strikes, while main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Tae-seon, at a debate in favor of the bill, said it seeks equal exercise of labor rights and workers' protection.Minor Jinbo Party Rep. Jung Hye-kyung said the bill is expected to offer an opportunity to improve working conditions for irregular workers.The bill, which is aimed at bolstering corporate responsibility over contract employees and restricting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor disputes, had passed the plenary during the 21st Assembly, later to be vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The ongoing filibuster is expected to end at 12:00 a.m. Sunday, in line with the end of the current extraordinary session for July.The DP plans to put the bill to a plenary vote as early as on Monday upon the start of the August extra session.