Int'l Groups Express Intent to Send Workers to N. Korea for Flood Recovery Support

Photo : YONHAP News

International organizations have expressed an intent to send workers to assist in North Korea's recovery efforts following the recent flooding near the Amnok River.According to Voice of America(VOA) on Saturday, United Nations Resident Coordinator in North Korea Joe Colombano said the UN stands ready to return to North Korea to support these efforts, as well as with longer-term resilience work.While there are no official reports of casualties, Colombano extended condolences to the North for the loss of livelihoods in the affected regions.Colombano, who was appointed to the post in March, has yet to visit the reclusive regime.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) said it is closely cooperating with the North Korean Red Cross Society in its assessment of the situation over the floods, anticipating a return of its workers to the regime.North Korean authorities have yet to notify international agencies of the scope and details of the flood damage.