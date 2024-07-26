Minister to Meet with UK Viscountess Credited for Dokdo Designation on Korean War London Monument

Photo : YONHAP News

Veterans Affairs Minister Kang Jung-ai, who is currently on a visit to the United Kingdom, plans to meet with Viscountess Rothermere, a Japan-born Korean philanthropist credited for marking South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets on a Korean War veterans monument in London.According to the ministry, Kang decided to arrange the meeting to express Seoul's gratitude, after learning about the viscountess' efforts while visiting the London memorial on Friday.Born in Japan's Osaka in 1949, the viscountess, whose Korean name is Lee Jeong-shun, met her late husband Vere Harold Esmond Harmsworth, Third Viscount Rothermere, in 1993.Since her husband's passing in 1998, the viscountess has engaged in various philanthropic projects, such as supporting South Korea's Sorokdo National Hospital, which treats patients suffering from Hansen's disease.The ministry said it is in the process of working with countries and veterans to mark Dokdo on all Korean War monuments located in countries that had participated in the three-year conflict.