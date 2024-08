Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shooter Yang Jiin won a gold medal in the women's 25-meter pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.Yang beat Camille Jedrzejewski of France in a shoot-off in the final held at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Saturday, becoming the third shooter from Team Korea to win a gold medal. Hungary's Veronika Major took home the bronze.With Yang's win, South Korean shooters have won a total of five medals in their category, three golds and two silvers, marking the best Olympic performance since the 2012 London Games.As of August 3, Team Korea is in sixth place in the total medal count, with eight gold, five silver, and four bronze medals.