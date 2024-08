Photo : YONHAP News

Archer Lim Si-hyeon won the gold medal in the women's individual event at the Paris Olympic Games.Lim defeated her teammate Nam Su-hyeon 7-3 in the gold medal round at Les Invalides on Saturday. It is the third gold medal for Lim, who previously won gold in the women's team and mixed team events.Lisa Barbelin of France beat Jeon Hun-young 6-4 in the bronze medal match, stopping South Korea from sweeping the podium.The Korean archers will aim for their fifth Olympic gold medal in the men's individual event on Sunday.