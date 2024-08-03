S. Korea Adds Medals in Archery, Shooting, Fencing and Judo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean athletes added medals in shooting, archery, fencing and judo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.In the women's 25-meter pistol shooting event on Saturday, Yang Ji-in won the gold medal, earning the nation its third shooting gold of the competition.In archery, Lim Si-hyeon won the gold in the women's individual event, beating her teammate Nam Su-hyeon 7-3 in the final at Les Invalides. It was the third gold medal for Lim in Paris.In fencing, Jeon Eun-hye, Jeon Ha-young, Choi Se-bin and Yoon Ji-su won silver in the women's sabre team event on Saturday after losing to Ukraine 42 to 45 in the final match. This is the best performance for South Korea since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when the country won bronze in the event.In judo, South Korea defeated Germany for the bronze medal in the mixed team event.Kim Min-jong, Kim Ji-su, Huh Mimi, An Baul, Kim Ha-yun and Lee Joon-hwan defeated Germany four to three in the bronze medal bout at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris.As of Saturday, after eight days of the Games, Team Korea stands sixth in the total medal count, with nine gold, seven silver and five bronze.