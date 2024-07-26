N. Korean Leader Thanks Putin for Offering Humanitarian Aid over Flood Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly expressed gratitude for Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of humanitarian aid over the flood damage in the North, saying that he would ask for the aid if necessary.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that Putin made the offer in a message to Kim the previous day as he expressed sympathy and support over the flood damage.The KCNA said that Putin displayed his willingness to provide immediate humanitarian support for the recovery from the flood damage.Kim reportedly thanked the offer but said that as his country has already produced measures to immediately repair the flood damage, it plans to pursue the rehabilitation work according to the already-established plan. Kim added that if aid is necessary, he would ask for it from the truest friends in Moscow.North Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's proposal of relief supplies after the South's Red Cross unveiled its intent to provide relief supplies to flood victims in the North on Thursday.