Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party's filibuster against the opposition-led pro-labor bill ended at 12 a.m. Sunday with the termination of the July extraordinary session of the National Assembly.The filibuster ended about 31 hours after the so-called "yellow envelope" bill was reported to the plenary session on Friday.The bill, which is aimed at bolstering corporate responsibility over contract employees and restricting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor disputes, had passed the plenary session during the 21st Assembly, later to be vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) plans to put the bill to a plenary vote as early as Monday upon the start of the August extra session.