S. Korea, Poland Agree to Establish Air Force Consultative Body

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Poland are moving to enhance bilateral military cooperation following the European country's adoption of Korean fighter jets.According to the South Korean military on Sunday, the two nations have agreed to establish a consultative body between their air forces, with discussions underway to coordinate details of the establishment.South Korea forms such a consultative body with countries with which the nation has a great need for military cooperation at the air force level to discuss cooperation in strategies, tactics and defense industry.A military official reportedly said that the two sides agreed on the establishment in general and are currently discussing the specifics, including the timing of the launch.The air forces of the two nations agreed to establish the consultative body after Poland signed massive deals to purchase South Korean weapons in 2022, including FA-50 fighter jets, K9 self-propelled howitzers and K2 battle tanks.