President Yoon Suk Yeol will take a summer vacation starting Monday.A presidential official said on Sunday that Yoon will not stay in one location during the vacation, and the exact duration also remains flexible depending on the situation of state affairs.Yoon is expected to spend most of his vacation outside of Seoul as part of efforts to help boost consumption in provincial regions.Last year, Yoon visited Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, on the first day of the summer holiday before visiting a naval base in South Gyeongsang Province and a presidential retreat on Jeodo Island off the south coast the next day.Yoon is likely to visit various spots across the nation this year as well, including traditional markets and other places.The president plans to receive reports on state affairs during the vacation.