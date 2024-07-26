Survey: 65% of S. Koreans Think Society is 'Unfair'

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that two out of three South Koreans think the Korean society is "unfair."According to the survey by the government-affiliated Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs (KIHASA) on Sunday, 65-point-one percent of nearly four thousand people answered that they regard the Korean society as being "not fair." About 35 percent said they regard the society as fair in general.The survey was conducted between June and August last year for three-thousand-950 people aged 19 to 75.A majority of the respondents said they do not trust the fairness of the judiciary and administrative systems, as well as corporate performance evaluation and review of promotions.As for the reasons for the unfairness, 37 percent cited corruption and irregularities by the privileged, while 26 percent blamed excessive competition, and 15 percent named the lack of a fair evaluation system.The perception of society lacking fairness was strongest among middle-aged people with 67-point-nine percent, compared to 62-point-one percent among young people.Forty-six percent of young people said that they were being discriminated against in Korean society.