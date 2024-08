Photo : KBS News

Amid heat wave alerts issued nationwide on Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs advised people not to work at the rice paddies and fields during the hottest hours of the day.The nation has so far reported 242 patients of heat-related illnesses from working on rice paddies and fields in the rural areas this year, with two of them dead.Last Friday in the southeastern city of Miryang, a 67-year-old farmer collapsed while working in the field amid the sultry weather. The farmer was taken to a hospital but fatally succumbed to the effects of the heat.Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung advised farmers to stop work during the hottest hours and get plenty of rest.The minister then called on the Rural Development Administration, the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation and local municipalities to enhance promotional efforts to prevent heat-related illnesses among farmers.