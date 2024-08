Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Woo-jin captured the gold medal in the men's archery individual event on Sunday for his third gold at the Paris Olympics.Kim won the title after defeating Brady Ellision of the United States six to five in a shoot-off in the final at Invalides in Paris.It is the third gold medal for Kim, who previously won gold in the men's team and mixed team events. Kim became the second triple gold medalist for South Korea in Paris after teammate Lim Si-hyeon.With Kim’s gold, South Korea swept all five gold medals in archery for the first time.Kim's teammate Lee Woo-seok claimed bronze in the men’s individual event for his second medal in Paris.