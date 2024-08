Photo : YONHAP News

An Se-young advanced to the women’s singles final in badminton at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, securing the country’s first medal in the event in 28 years.An, ranked first in the world, reached the final after defeating Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia two to one in the semifinals at La Chapelle Arena in Paris.It’s the first time that South Koreans reached the Olympic final in the event since 1996, when Bang Soo-hyun won gold at the Atlanta Olympics.