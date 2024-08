Photo : YONHAP News

Im Ae-ji secured a bronze medal in the women's 54-kilogram boxing event at the Paris Olympics, earning South Korea its first Olympic medal in women's boxing.Im lost to Hatice Akbas of Turkiye in a closely contested three-to-two decision in the semifinals at the North Paris Arena on Sunday.In Olympic boxing, there are no bronze medal bouts, so both semifinal losers are awarded bronze medals.Im’s bronze is South Korea's first Olympic medal in boxing since Han Soon-chul won silver in the men's 60-kilogram event at the 2012 London Olympics.