Foreign Ministry Urges S. Koreans to Leave Lebanon, Israel as Middle East Tensions Mount

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has strongly urged South Korean nationals in Lebanon and Israel to leave as soon as possible amid growing fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.The ministry held a meeting on Sunday to review the security situation in the region and examine measures to safeguard South Koreans.Chairing the meeting, second vice foreign minister Kang In-sun urged South Koreans residing in Lebanon and Israel to depart as soon as possible using available flights. She added that several other countries are also advising their nationals to leave, and that some airlines have already suspended flights in the region.The vice minister instructed the ministry and overseas missions to do their utmost to ensure the safety of South Koreans and to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East.Currently, a Level Three travel advisory, or departure advisory, is in effect for all areas of Israel and Lebanon, while a Level Four travel ban is in place for the Gaza Strip. There are approximately 530 South Koreans in Israel, 130 in Lebanon, and 110 in Iran.