Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said it has deployed 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers to frontline units.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that the new type of launchers, produced by major munitions companies, were delivered to frontline units during a ceremonial event in Pyongyang the previous day.During a speech at the event, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the launchers would be handed over to the military and play an important role in military activities along the border areas.Kim vowed to show the world the advancements of the country’s weapons every year, which he claimed have a special deterrent effect in preventing war.Stressing that peace is guaranteed through absolute and unmatched self-defense capabilities, Kim reaffirmed that stockpiling and advancing the country's nuclear deterrence was the best way to counter nuclear threats and pressure from the United States.