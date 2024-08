Photo : YONHAP News

The nationwide heat wave is causing a surge in heat-related illnesses, as well as livestock deaths.According to the interior ministry on Monday, the cumulative tally of heat-related illness cases from May 20 to August 3 reached one-thousand-546, which is ten more than last year. There were also eleven heat-related deaths during this period.The ongoing heat wave has also resulted in the death of 257-thousand-483 livestock from July 11 to last Saturday, including 235-thousand-880 poultry. Additionally, more than 58-hundred flatfish at six fish farms have died due to the heat.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts perceived daytime highs for Monday to reach around 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the nation, with heat wave alerts issued nationwide.Last week, the ministry activated a Level One emergency operation from its disaster response headquarters, raising the heat wave crisis level to the highest designation of “serious.”