Gov’t Vows Close Monitoring, Response Measures over Global Market Plunge

The government has vowed to closely monitor the financial markets around the clock with heightened vigilance and take steps in coordination with related agencies if necessary, following a plunge in world markets amid fears of a potential downturn in the U.S. economy.On Monday, the finance ministry held a meeting with relevant organizations over the phone to check both domestic and international financial markets and to discuss responses to the plunge in major markets.During the meeting, chaired by deputy finance minister Yoon In-dae, the ministry said that the government and related organizations will maintain a joint, round-the-clock monitoring system for financial markets at home and abroad.The ministry added that if necessary it will take appropriate response measures, in close cooperation of related agencies, in accordance with the contingency plan.The ministry said the government will continue efforts to strengthen the fundamentals of the country’s capital and foreign exchange markets through corporate value-up programs and other projects.