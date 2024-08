Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol began his summer vacation on Monday.During his leave, Yoon is expected to travel to various locations across the country as part of efforts to boost consumption in provincial regions.The president is either expected to visit traditional markets, as he did last year, or visit a military facility to encourage servicemen.Yoon is also likely to use this time to plan the direction of state affairs for the second half of the year.During the vacation period, Yoon might also decide to electronically veto four broadcasting bills that were passed by the opposition-dominated National Assembly last week.A presidential official said on Sunday that Yoon will not stay in one location throughout the vacation, and the exact duration also remains flexible depending on state affairs.