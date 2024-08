Photo : YONHAP News

A scorching heat under overcast skies is forecast to continue to blanket the country on Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the maximum sensory temperature is expected to climb to around 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country, with heat wave alerts in effect nationwide.Sudden showers of up to 40 millimeters are projected for inland regions, including the capital, Seoul, and up to 20 millimeters on the southernmost Jeju Island.Morning highs are expected to range from 24 to 27 degrees, while daytime highs will likely rise to between 30 and 35 degrees.