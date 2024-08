Photo : YONHAP News

One-hundred Filipino nationals are set to arrive in South Korea on Tuesday, to participate in Seoul's trial project of hiring foreign domestic helpers.According to the labor ministry on Monday, the participants will begin the six-month trial from September 3, after completing a four-week specialized training program designed to support their settlement and help enhance their expertise.The training also includes occupational safety and health and sexual harassment prevention.Seoul city residents seeking access to the workers' childcare and housekeeping services can apply through related mobile apps until Tuesday. As of last Thursday, 422 families had applied to be selected for the trial program.This is the first arrival of foreigners to take part in the program, which was developed by the central and Seoul city government amid the rising cost of such services, partly due to reduced domestic workforce amid the aging society.