Opposition Unilaterally Passes Contentious 'Yellow Envelope' Pro-Labor Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties unilaterally passed the contentious "yellow envelope" pro-labor bill amid a boycott in protest by the ruling People Power Party(PPP).The bill was approved during Monday's plenary session, with support from 177 of 179 lawmakers in attendance. Minor Reform Party Reps. Lee Jun-seok and Lee Ju-young opposed.The bill, which is aimed at bolstering corporate responsibility over contract employees and restricting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor disputes, had passed the plenary session during the 21st Assembly.It was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and scrapped after failing to pass the plenary in a revote. The ruling People Power Party(PPP), which argues that the bill would encourage illegal strikes, is expected to recommend that the president exercise his veto right for the second time.The PPP had launched a filibuster against the bill on Friday, after it was reported to the plenary session. The filibuster ended at 12:00 a.m. Sunday, in line with the end of the extraordinary session for July.