Photo : KBS News

Several passengers aboard Korean Air flight KE197 from Incheon to Ulaanbaatar were injured due to severe mid-flight turbulence.According to aviation industry sources on Monday, the Korean Air flight, carrying 281 passengers, encountered strong turbulence at an altitude of 34-thousand-100 feet around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.The flight experienced heavy turbulence for about 15 seconds, resulting in ten passengers and four crew members sustaining minor injuries.Korean Air provided anti-inflammatory painkillers and other medications on board, and the injured passengers were treated immediately upon arrival by medical staff on standby.Industry experts attribute the recent increase in frequent and intense turbulence to climate change. Domestic airlines reported 14-thousand-820 cases of turbulence in the first half of this year, making up 72 percent of last year's total and 97 percent of 2019's total figures.