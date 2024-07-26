Survey: 6 Out of 10 S. Koreans Can Not Date, Marry Someone with Different Political Tendency

Photo : YONHAP News

Six out of ten South Koreans said they can not date or marry someone with a different political tendency, as a latest survey found that the level of social integration, as assessed by the public, has significantly dropped in the past two years.According to the results of a survey of three-thousand-950 adults aged 19 to 75 last year by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs unveiled on Sunday, the respondents gave four-point-two out of ten points when asked about their assessment of social integration.While the institute has conducted annual polling on social integration since 2014, the public assessed level, which had climbed to four-point-59 amid the pandemic in 2021, fell to four-point-31 in 2022, before further declining.Assessment of social discord, on the other hand, rose from two-point-88 out of four points in 2018, to two-point-93 in 2023.92-point-three percent of the respondents said a discord between the conservatives and progressives was the most serious, while 82-point-two percent mentioned discord between regular and irregular workers.Fifty-eight-point-two percent of the respondents said they can not date or marry someone who does not share their political tendencies, while 33 percent said they can not even have drinks with a friend or acquaintance who holds a different political view.