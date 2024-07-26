Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Survey: 6 Out of 10 S. Koreans Can Not Date, Marry Someone with Different Political Tendency

Written: 2024-08-05 15:21:46Updated: 2024-08-05 16:26:34

Survey: 6 Out of 10 S. Koreans Can Not Date, Marry Someone with Different Political Tendency

Photo : YONHAP News

Six out of ten South Koreans said they can not date or marry someone with a different political tendency, as a latest survey found that the level of social integration, as assessed by the public, has significantly dropped in the past two years.

According to the results of a survey of three-thousand-950 adults aged 19 to 75 last year by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs unveiled on Sunday, the respondents gave four-point-two out of ten points when asked about their assessment of social integration.

While the institute has conducted annual polling on social integration since 2014, the public assessed level, which had climbed to four-point-59 amid the pandemic in 2021, fell to four-point-31 in 2022, before further declining.
  
Assessment of social discord, on the other hand, rose from two-point-88 out of four points in 2018, to two-point-93 in 2023.

92-point-three percent of the respondents said a discord between the conservatives and progressives was the most serious, while 82-point-two percent mentioned discord between regular and irregular workers.

Fifty-eight-point-two percent of the respondents said they can not date or marry someone who does not share their political tendencies, while 33 percent said they can not even have drinks with a friend or acquaintance who holds a different political view.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >