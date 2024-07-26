Defense Ministry: Seoul Fully Aware of N. Korea's Missile Launcher Deployment to Frontline Units

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid reports that North Korea has deployed 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers to frontline units, the South Korean defense ministry said it is fully aware of the movements by Pyongyang.According to the ministry, it had known about the ceremonial event in Pyongyang in which the missile launchers were delivered to the frontline units, adding that North Korea had previously revealed the production of such launchers.The South Korean military believes the launchers are usually used for short-range ballistic missiles with a range of around 150 kilometers, and there are no signs yet of deployment to the frontline.Meanwhile, the unification ministry in Seoul slammed North Korea's latest move, stating that the main reason peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are threatened is due to North Korea's illegal production of nuclear weapons and missiles, which threaten South Korea and the rest of the world.The remarks also come after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed during the ceremonial event on Sunday that stockpiling and advancing the country's nuclear deterrence was the best way to counter nuclear threats and pressure from the United States.