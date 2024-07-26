Foreign Investors Turn to Selling After Record Purchases in First Half of Year

Photo : KBS News

Concerns are growing over a massive sell-off by foreign investors in the South Korean stock market amid fears of an economic downturn in the U.S.According to the Korea Exchange on Monday, foreign investors sold approximately one-point-47 trillion won, or around one-point-zero-seven billion U.S. dollars, worth of spot stocks in the afternoon.Monday's sell-off exceeded this year's previous high of one-point-33 trillion won in net selling on May 31.Following record highs in domestic stock market indexes on July 12, foreign investors began selling, resulting in a net sell-off of two-point-572 trillion won, or one-point-87 billion U.S. dollars, worth of stocks in the KOSPI and KOSDAQ from July 12 to August 2, dragging down the indexes.The sell-off by foreign investors is three times more than the net sales by institutional investors, which amounted to 888 billion won, or around 646-point-52 million U.S. dollars, while retail investors made a net purchase of three-point-819 trillion won, or two-point-78 billion dollars.