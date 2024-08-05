KOSPI, KOSDAQ Dip over 8% amid US Economic Concerns, Circuit Breakers Activated

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI dipped by a record margin of eight percent at Monday's closing, amid increasing concerns over an economic stagnation in the United States.The main bourse lost 234-point-64 points, or eight-point-77 percent from the previous trading day, closing at two-thousand-441-point-55.The index, which opened trading down two-point-42 percent from Friday at two-thousand-611-point-three, soon fell below the two-thousand-600 mark, then the two-thousand-500 mark.As shares plunged more than eight percent at around 2:14 p.m., authorities activated a circuit breaker of halting trading, which lasted 20 minutes.Once trading resumed, the index temporarily dropped further below two-thousand-400, hitting the lowest of two-thousand-386-point-96, or down ten-point-81 percent.The second-largest tech-heavy KOSDAQ, which closed at 691-point-28, down 88-point-05 points, or eleven-point-three percent, also had trading suspended for 20 minutes at around 1:56 p.m.It was the first time circuit breakers were activated since March 19, 2020.